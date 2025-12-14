The Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has warmly welcomed the African Union’s decision to grant Nigeria the hosting rights for the 6th Specialized Technical Committee (STC) Meeting of the African Union Sports Council in 2027, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria’s leadership and contributions to sports, youth, and cultural development across the continent.

The announcement was made during the Meeting of Ministers held in Bujumbura, Burundi, where the African Union also acknowledged Nigeria’s notable role in advancing sports, humanitarian services, youth empowerment, and cultural integration in Africa.

The decision followed a detailed presentation by Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, to the Council of Ministers, highlighting Nigeria’s achievements, readiness, and long-term vision for African sports development.

Speaking on the AU’s decision, Hon. Bukola Olopade said “Nigeria deeply appreciates the trust the African Union has placed in us. Hosting the 6th STC Meeting is both an honour and a responsibility—one we will execute with excellence.

“This decision reaffirms Nigeria’s strategic commitment to the growth of sports, youth development, and cultural advancement across Africa.”

The STC Meeting will bring together Ministers and Directors responsible for Sports, Youth, and Culture from all AU member states.

The gathering serves as one of the continent’s most important technical platforms for shaping policy direction, strengthening regional coordination, and promoting sports as a tool for economic growth, social cohesion, and youth empowerment.

The NSC reaffirmed that Nigeria remains fully committed to supporting the African Union’s mission, advancing sports excellence, and strengthening partnerships that drive sustainable development 2aacross Africa.