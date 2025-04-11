Olopade Inaugurates MOC Sub-Committees For Sports Festival

Share

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Adebukola Olopade yesterday disclosed that this is the first time the NSC is raising N5b from the State.

He made this disclosure while inaugurating the Main Organising Committee, MOC SubCommittees for the 22nd National Sports Festival, NSF tagged Gateway Games, Ogun 2024 at the Media Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

His words, “This is the first time the NSF had raised N5b from the State.” Hon. Olopade who also doubles as the Local Organising Committee, LOC Chairman said the action is an integral part of their responsibilities towards the delivery of a successful Games.

The DG, however charged the MOC SubCommittee members to put in their best to ensure a successful National Sports Festival, as failure is not an option.

He further said: “Barely a month to the festival and the attendant responsibilities of organizing successful sports events, the MOC decided to constitute relevant SubCommittees to achieve its mandate.”

