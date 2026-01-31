Olopade Harps On Athletes’ Welfare

The Director general of the National Sports Commision, Chief Bukola Olopade, has said that it is important to place the welfare of athletes as the number priority of the entire sports ecosystem.

He noted that all the work at the NSC, the Nigeria Football Federation and all other sporting federations can only flourish if the athletes are comfortable and they dish out good results.

Olopade also acknowledge the role of sponsors and all other stakeholders including the fan but he insisted that the main actors must be a priority.

The DG said the NSC was already working on the welfare of the Super Falcons for the forthcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in Morocco in march.

Olopade said: “We have learnt some lessons and I just believe that NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau and myself must build a stronger relationship for us to put the Super Falcons at the top of the game in the next two months.

I had a discussion with the captain of the Super Falcons and I can tell you some of the things that she made known to me.

“Together, we can defend our trophy, qualify for the World Cup and have a wonderful administrative experience from us so that they can say tomorrow that we are being looked after and when you look after us we give more results to Nigerians.

That is what I want to hear from them. We want to put the team and players at the top of our planning because welfare is key