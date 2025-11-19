Olopade Commends Team Nigeria At Islamic Solidarity Games

…reaffirms commitment to athletes’ welfare

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Honourable Bukola Olopade, has applauded the outstanding performances of Team Nigeria athletes at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, describing their exploits as a promising pathway to podium success at the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Speaking to journalists at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Olopade noted that several Nigerian athletes—many of whom are participating in their first major international championship—have exceeded expectations.

“The Islamic Games have provided us with a valuable platform to showcase and develop our athletes, and we are making the most of it,” he stated.

He emphasised that beyond medal victories, the Games serve a strategic developmental purpose for Nigerian sports.

“We are not here solely to win medals. Our primary aim is to create opportunities for talents identified at the National Sports Festival and to establish a platform for invited junior athletes as they progress towards national and international prominence.”

Reiterating the Commission’s long-term vision, Olopade affirmed that the NSC has a comprehensive roadmap for revitalising sports in Nigeria—one that is fully supported by the President.

“There will be a gradual shift in how our athletes view the country. The President has consistently supported every initiative aimed at empowering our sports sector.”

The NSC DG also praised the dedication of Nigeria’s foreign-based athletes, acknowledging their commitment despite the competition taking place outside their peak training season.

“Kudos to Obiageri Pamela Amaechi, Chioma Chukwujindu ‘CiCi’ Onyekwere, Elizabeth Anyanacho, and the rest of the team for their unwavering commitment to Nigeria. They continue to give their best whenever called upon.”

Olopade added that although the country is still on its journey toward sporting excellence, the Commission remains determined to improve the athlete experience.

“We acknowledge that we are not yet where we aim to be, but we are working to change the narrative. We are focusing on the small but crucial details—proper kit so athletes do not feel inferior, timely payment of bonuses, and even a special package for elite athletes next year. Better days are ahead; we just ask our athletes to keep the faith.”

In a further demonstration of support, the NSC announced that athletes who win gold medals at the Games will each receive $1,000, a gesture aimed at boosting morale and encouraging even greater performances.