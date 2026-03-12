Olopade Commends NNL, Toptier Partnership For Boosting League Visibility

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, has applauded the growing investment and professional input being brought into the Nigeria National League by Toptier Sports Management, describing the initiative as a significant step toward improving the structure, quality, and visibility of the league.

The DG made the remarks after watching an NNL game between Abeokuta Stormers and Solution FC at the weekend, noting that the match provided an opportunity for him to witness firsthand the positive changes currently taking place within the league.

Olopade praised the CEO of Toptier Sports Management, Chichi Nwoko, for the organisation’s commitment to investing in the league and introducing modern sports management practices, aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s second-tier football competition.

“I must first commend Toptier Sports Management and its founder, Chichi Nwoko, for bringing fresh ideas, professionalism, and investment into the Nigeria National League,” he said.

“When organisations with strong expertise in sports management come into our domestic leagues, it helps improve standards and creates new opportunities for players, clubs, and the league as a whole,” he said.