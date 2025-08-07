Nigeria has clinched the rights to host the second edition of the African School Games in 2027, beating out strong bids from Kenya and South Africa.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, pledged that the country would stage an outstanding tournament that will set new standards for school sports on the continent.

New Telegraph reports that Nigeria wrapped up its campaign at the inaugural African School Games in Algeria with a strong fourth-place finish, securing a total of 25 medals.

Team Nigeria’s haul includes six gold, 10 silver, and nine bronze medals across 10 sporting disciplines, placing them behind host nation, Algeria, as well as Egypt and Tunisia.

During the closing ceremony, a symbolic highlight saw the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, alongside Algeria, officially hand over the host’s flag to Nigeria, marking the nation’s confirmation as the next host of the African School Games in 2027.

“This is a huge win for Nigeria and for the future of sports development on the continent.

“Our successful bid is a testament to the unhinged commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to sports excellence.

“It is also a reflection of the Renewed Hope Mandate, Nigeria is fast returning to glory as the epicentre for sports excellence in Africa, while simultaneously growing our sports economy and enhancing our international image as a prime destination for global sporting events.

“In 2027, Nigeria will deliver an unforgettable experience for young athletes from across the continent.”

Citing Nigeria’s impressive history of hosting major sporting events, the NSC said the country’s bid stood out due to its ability to deliver well-organised competitions with top-notch facilities and positive athlete feedback including during the recent CAA U-18/U-20 Championships.

Olopade extended gratitude to ANOCA for their trust in Nigeria and pledged that work would begin immediately to ensure the 2027 Games meet the highest international standards.