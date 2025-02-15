Olopade, Ali target Platinum Label as Access Bank Lagos City Marathon holds today

Share

The General Manager of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Ali, and the MD/CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade, have said the target for this year’s race was to achieve the Platinum Label for the 10-year-old race.

Speaking with newsmen, the Nigerian record holder in men’s Long Jump said that the Gold Label category race was closer to achieving its Platinum Label category after the 10th anniversary.

Ali said that the indices of achieving the much coveted Platinum Label had been fulfilled by the Access Bank Lagos City marathon, adding that the organisers are working hard to be the first in Africa to achieve the Platinum.

“Right now, we have good number of elite runners participating this year. We have seven gold medal runners in male category, two in Platinum, five gold labels for females and one in Platinum,” he said.

“The World Athletics (WA) has changed the ranking modalities and the runners must be among the Top 300.

“We have ticked all the boxes needed for qualification for the Platinum label. We are changing the status quo this year. Achieving the Platinum label category will be the first of such in Africa among other countries staging marathons. For this 10th anniversary, we have the elite athletes that can give us the Platinum Medal and also have our cross record which is 2hours:10minutes.

“The timing by the athletes is right for us, which will put us in good standing for the Platinum label.”

Ali also attributed the success of the race to the late MD/CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, who died in 2024.

In her words, the MD/CEO of Nilayo, Mrs. Olopade, while appreciating all the sponsors especially the Lagos State Government and Access Bank, added that it had been 10 glorious years as they continue to stand strong with all their sponsors and partners.

