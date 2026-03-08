The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, has hailed the second edition of the prestigious annual Newstap/SWAN Five Star Award.

Speaking during the ceremony at the Eko Club on Friday night, the former Ogun state commissioner of sports said all the awardees are deserving of all the accolades for their contributions to sports development in the country.

Those awarded are Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, NIS DG/ CEO Rt. Honourable Comrade Philip Shaibu, MD/ CEO Nilayo Sports Management Company Ltd, Mrs Yetunde Olopade, Club owner, Chief Robert Onyeani and internationally acclaimed boxing promoter Honourable Omonlei Yakubu Imadu.

Also at the event, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on grassroots sports, Adeyinka Adeboye, added that recognition in sports and public service should always be based on genuine impact and meaningful contributions, rather than publicity or noise.

“This award is not about noisemaking. It is about impact,” he said. “Everyone going home with this award today truly deserves it because they have made a real impact in the lives of individuals — from the grassroots level to the highest levels of achievement in life.”

He added that sports development requires dedication, discipline, and visionary leadership from individuals who are committed to building opportunities for young talent across the country.

The SSA particularly highlighted the role played by private sector stakeholders and sports administrators in expanding the reach of sports development in Nigeria through initiatives that promote youth participation, talent discovery, and sports tourism.

The Newstap/SWAN 5-Star Awards ceremony brought together sports administrators, journalists, athletes, and stakeholders who gathered to celebrate individuals whose dedication continues to positively shape Nigeria’s sports ecosystem and inspire the next generation of champions.