New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Olokode-ayelabola: Tinubu’ll Shock…

Olokode-ayelabola: Tinubu’ll Shock Critics, Committed On Nigerian Project

Vinkmag ad

The Chairperson of Asiwaju 4 Renewed Hope ’23 (ARH) in diaspora, Kemi Olokode- Ayelabola, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will never disappoint them, stressing that he (President) will correct every perceived wrong of the past administrations and renew all lost and desirous hopes.

The chairperson was physically present in Nigeria, during the February 25, election with over four thousand supporters and voters which she raised and mobilized for the election, under the umbrella of ARH, domiciled in Lagos, Oyo (Ibadan) and Ogun States. Kemi, who is based in Navan, Republic of Ireland, in a statement she personally signed yesterday, said: “Without being biased, I will conveniently say Asiwaju Bola Tinubu truly has the matrix to fix Nigeria’s myriad of problems and bring about that desirous change the citizenry are yearning for.

“I have worked with him personally for over 30 years and I assure you, he is an excellent manager of both human and material resources.”

Read Previous

Tinubu Signs Into Law Bill Raising Judges’ Retirement Age
Read Next

Sanwo-olu Appoints Sal Hundeyin As SSG

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023