Olokode-ayelabola: Tinubu’ll Shock Critics, Committed On Nigerian Project

The Chairperson of Asiwaju 4 Renewed Hope ’23 (ARH) in diaspora, Kemi Olokode- Ayelabola, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will never disappoint them, stressing that he (President) will correct every perceived wrong of the past administrations and renew all lost and desirous hopes.

The chairperson was physically present in Nigeria, during the February 25, election with over four thousand supporters and voters which she raised and mobilized for the election, under the umbrella of ARH, domiciled in Lagos, Oyo (Ibadan) and Ogun States. Kemi, who is based in Navan, Republic of Ireland, in a statement she personally signed yesterday, said: “Without being biased, I will conveniently say Asiwaju Bola Tinubu truly has the matrix to fix Nigeria’s myriad of problems and bring about that desirous change the citizenry are yearning for.

“I have worked with him personally for over 30 years and I assure you, he is an excellent manager of both human and material resources.”