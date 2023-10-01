Olojo Festival: Ooni Promotes Culture As S’Africa Monarch Sue For Unity Among Africans

This year Olojo Festival, which is held annually in Ile Ife, Osun State, took place on Saturday, September 30, 2023

It is one of the most popular and respected festivals in Yorubaland and is celebrated in honour of ‘Ogun’, the god of iron.

The festival connotes the day in the year specially blessed by ‘Olodumare’ (the creator of the universe). Prayers are offered for peace and tranquillity in Yorubaland and Nigeria.

This year’s festival started with the seclusion gone by the revered monarch, the Arole Oodua, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Sunday 24, 2023, before to the palace on Friday, after some women from the town had earlier swept the palace, which symbolises sanitisation from evil. During the seclusion, the Ooni was expected to commune with the ancestors and pray for his people.

At the significant event which took place inside the palace, tourists from Nigeria and abroad travelled down the ancient town for the 2023 celebration and immediately the Ooni wore the sacred crown “Ade Are” Traditional adherents started praying to “Olodumare”.

Earlier, a foreign tourist, His Majesty, Raba Gaye Konjwa of the Ndebele Nation, South Africa, while fielding questions from journalists on the sideline of the celebration, called on Africans to unite to solve the problems in the continent.

Konjwa charged Africans across the world to come back to their source to solve the problems together to protect their indigenous cultures.

According to the monarch, “Wherever you are as Africans, let’s come back to our homes. You don’t need to run away from your home. Our problem is our problem that we need to solve. Nobody else will solve our problems unless African brothers and sisters.

“We shall solve our problems on our own by uniting. Let’s stop this thing from being selfish.

“We’ve been so concerned about the issue in the whole entire Africa that us Africans, we are so divided and we were wondering the whole problem about us as South Africans why us Africans do not unite so it is a time now that everybody needs to run, we have the organization called Sovereign Congress of Africa that organization we made it so that we can unite in the whole entire of Africa mind you, together we stand, divided we fall.

“As Africans will need to unite and protect our indigenous, protect our culture because we are rich in culture, in everywhere else stop this thing of fighting your brother it’s either maybe a Nigerian, a South African, a Ugandan, it’s a Congolese among others, we are one.

“Fighting each other was a man-made for us to unite they are scared of us the enemy is behind and is busy exploiting us and then killing one another it’s because of their thinking that we cannot stand on our own, now we need to go back into our traditional leaders when we are within our traditional leaders then we will be able to conquer the world and our Africa and with all our riches and in our culture we are very rich so let’s unite as Africans wherever you are Sovereign Congress, traditional leaders of Africa.

“I’m here with His Majesty my Colleague in the Sovereign Congress of African leaders in the whole entire Africa let’s unite, let’s go back and respect African elders. We need to stand and love one another protect one another stop these xenophobic things of xenophobic South Africa is also your home Nigeria is also my home Uganda is also my home Congo is also my home everybody we unite we are one so let’s stand Africans brothers and sisters this message let it find everybody wherever you are it is our time now as Africans that we stand.

However, a Mexican and traditional worshipper, Ifamosun Saorigameh expressed his excitement seeing Yoruba tradition is alive.

The Yoruba-speaking Mexican, who travelled from Mexico to witness the 2023 Olojo festival said this is my first time attending the Olojo festival but four years ago the first I heard about it when I saw it, I wanted to participate so this year I travelled to Nigeria to the attend festival.

“I’m feeling so happy because our Yoruba culture is alive I’m very happy to see that.

“People outside really love local fabrics and any kind of Yoruba clothes and if we can take this to all the places it will be good for fashion around the world,” he said.