Olojo Festival: Ooni Enters 7-Day Seclusion, Prays For Peace, Progress

…Harps on unity among monarchs

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Monday commenced his seven-day seclusion in Ile-Ife, Osun State, as part of the traditional rites preceding the annual Olojo Festival.

The monarch declared that this year’s spiritual holiness would be dedicated to prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and sustainable progress, admonishing relevant stakeholders, particularly the traditional rulers across the length and breadth of the Oduduwa race worldwide, to embrace unity as the only veritable tool for achieving these goals.

The Olojo Festival, meaning “the Day of the First Dawn”, is celebrated to mark the day the Almighty created the earth. It is one of the oldest and most respected cultural festivals in Oduduwa land, symbolising creation, renewal, and the spiritual authority of Ile-Ife as the cradle of mankind.

Speaking before going into seclusion, the Ooni prayed for Nigerians across all regions to experience divine blessings, healing, and national recovery.

Ooni Ogunwusi particularly urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, tolerance, and love for one another, noting that without these values, the country would continue to struggle with division and underdevelopment.

He encouraged the citizens to rise above ethnic and religious differences, stressing that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity.

“I am praying for Nigeria and for Nigerians. I seek God’s mercy upon this land. May we all experience peace, unity, progress, and the blessings of the Almighty. To the sons and daughters of Oduduwa everywhere, I urge you: be peaceful, be united, and let us work together for progress,” the Ooni said.

He further called on political leaders to act responsibly, urging them to govern with fairness, justice, and compassion.

According to him, leadership must always prioritise the welfare of the people, adding that no society thrives when its leaders ignore the cries of the masses.

The seven-day seclusion is a period of spiritual purification during which the Ooni abstains from public appearances and engages in meditation and prayer. It is seen as a sacred responsibility that connects the monarch with the divine and his ancestors, enabling him to intercede for his subjects and the nation.

Traditionally, the seclusion period also prepares the monarch for the climax of the Olojo Festival, when he will appear wearing the sacred Aare crown, a relic believed to be the original crown of Oduduwa.

During the festival’s climax, the Ooni leads processions, ancestral rites, and prayers at significant historical sites in Ile-Ife. These rituals reaffirm the town’s place as the spiritual heart of the Yoruba people and unite indigenes and visitors in celebration of cultural pride and heritage.

By dedicating this year’s seclusion to the well-being of Nigeria, the Ooni reinforces the role of traditional rulers as moral and spiritual guides. His message of unity, peace, and progress resonates strongly at a time when many Nigerians are yearning for hope, stability, and a renewed sense of purpose.

As the Olojo Festival gathers momentum, anticipation builds among the Yorubas and beyond. For the Ooni, the week-long solitude is not just about preserving tradition, but about invoking blessings on his people, reminding all sons and daughters of Oduduwa to remain united, peaceful, and progressive in the pursuit of a greater Nigeria.