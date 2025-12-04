Olohunlogaju’s Fidau: Islamic Leaders Urge Nigerians To Live Righteously, Promote Peace

Islamic religious leaders in Osun State have urged Nigerians to live purposefully, uphold good deeds and promote peace in their communities, warning that death can come suddenly and only one’s legacy will remain.

The call was made during the 8th-day fidau prayer for the late Alhaji Musa Abubakar Olohun logaju at the Sheriff Jundulahi Conference Ground, Oke-Bale, Osogbo. In his lecture, Imam Alawiye reminded attendees of the inevitability of death and the need to remain steadfast in faith.

He said: “We all know we will leave this world one day. Our forefathers stood by what God and the Prophet instructed, and they succeeded.

Their bodies are gone but their religion endures.” He described the late Olohunlogaju, as “our mentor, our leader, our adviser,” urging people to emulate his virtues.

“We’re gathered from different places because of his good deeds. Let’s all do good while we are still on earth. Be kind to those around you,” he said.

Former Commissioner for Information in Osun, Oluomo Sunday Akere, extended condolences on behalf of the APC and used the occasion to advocate for peaceful political processes.