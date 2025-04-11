Olofin Organises Unity Football Cup For Aworis In Lagos, Ogun

Share

A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Olofin Adimula of Isheri Mole Kingdom, HRM Oba Sulaimon Adekunle Bamgbade Ayodele III, has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Awori Unity Football Cup for members of the Awori-speaking people of Lagos and Ogun States.

This announcement was made in a statement issued after a press briefing by the Monarch, which was made available to New Telegraph by the Head of Media and Publicity of the organizing committee, Adeniyi Jafojo.

The event, which had been rescheduled, is set to kick off on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

Jafojo, in the statement issued on Friday, said that the monarch, who is both the convener and originator of the event, stated that the football competition promises to be a catalyst for the unity, progress, and prosperity of the Awori sub-ethnic nationality worldwide.

The opening and closing ceremonies are scheduled to be held at the Lagos State University Sporting Complex.

There will be eight centers between Lagos and Ogun States, all of which will feature knockout stages.

In total, 32 teams drawn from various communities and towns belonging to the Awori-speaking ethnic nationality are expected to participate in the month-long competition, which will take place inside the sprawling Sports Complex of Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo.

On the essence and the reason behind the initiative, Oba Bamgbade is quoted as saying, “The idea of the Awori Unity Cup is a football championship with the potential to define and redefine sports and games development among the Awori youth in particular.

“More importantly, it will foster social, economic, and cultural unity with love and empowerment, focusing, as it were, on critical youth engagement in further preparing them for vital leadership roles in the present and future, especially in Aworiland and also in Nigeria at large, in the task of nation-building.”

According to the Monarch, the competition is also a “talent-hunt opportunity for football coaches and managers to scout and discover talents with the potential to become stars in the sport.”

While pointing out that such a venture also drastically reduces the chances of idle hands becoming the devil’s workshop, Bamgbade thanked other sponsors, including fellow traditional rulers and the leadership of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), for making the competition a reality.

When asked about the preparations made for the health and security of the participating teams, the monarch assured of prompt first-aid medicare in case of accidents, as well as adequate security and safety provisions for contestants and guests expected from both within the country and the Diaspora.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

