Olofin Isheri organises unity football competition for Awori indigenes

A prominent traditional ruler, the Olofin of Isheri, Adimula of Aworiland, Oba Adekunle Bamgbade has concluded arrangements to stage a football competition amongst townships in Aworiland.

According to the organisers of the football event, the football competition will be coming up between the 11th of April 2025 and the 11th of May, 2025.

A statement issued by Oba Bamgbade on Monday to newsmen in Lagos said the competition is solely among the Awori towns and villages in both Lagos and Ogun States.

It is also being staged in conjunction with the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN).

“The competition objectives are to bring harmony, trust and love among the Awori land and to establish a strong and vibrant Awori youth, as an idle hand is our devil’s workshop,” Oba Bamgbade wrote in the statement.

Also commenting on the development, the National Publicity Secretary of AWAN, Prince Adeniyi Jafojo said the football tournament aims to unite all Awori sons and daughters using sports as the vehicle.

“The tournament is not just a sporting event as it seems but a unifying and rallying point for all Awori sons and daughters. It is designed to ensure unity and bonding amongst the various Awori townships in a manner that would ensure brotherhood and kinship,” Jafojo said.

On the format to be utilised for the competition, the statement adds that “There will be 32 teams competing for the AWORI UNITY CUP.”

The opening and closing ceremony will be at the Lagos State University Sports Stadium in Ojo while other stadia to be used include, Joju Stadium, Otta, LG Primary School, Igbesa, Jalisco Stadium, Oshodi, Ejigbo Mini Stadium, Ejigbo, Anwar Islam College, Agege; Bishop Aggey, Mushin and Isheri Ojodu Rehab Centre.

Oba Bamgbade added that the prize money for the first, second and third teams would be huge just he also added that those who would take part in the tournament would be rewarded after the competition by the organisers.

