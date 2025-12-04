Oloba Solo’s Rise From Ibadan Street To Global Screens

Before the fame, before millions of views poured in every day, there was simply Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi — a young boy growing up in Ibadan with nothing but humour in his heart and big dreams in his mind.

He attended Oke Ogbere Community High School, where he was known as the class clown — the one who could turn a boring afternoon into comedy hour. Teachers knew him for his creativity; students loved him for his raw, unfiltered jokes. Even then, people would say: “This boy go blow one day.” But the journey wasn’t easy.

After secondary school, life didn’t hand him opportunities on a silver platter. He jumped from one small job to another, searching for a path that matched the energy burning inside him. Deep down, he knew he wasn’t meant for an ordinary life.

Then came 2020 — the year everything changed. When TikTok started booming in Nigeria, Salo saw a chance. While others used the app casually, he treated it like a stage.

He created characters, skits, unpredictable moments, and wild humour delivered in his unique, fearless style. People didn’t just laugh; they connected with him. They saw someone real, raw, and ready to entertain the world.

But his true breakthrough came when he pioneered TikTok Live in Nigeria.

He became one of the very first creators to understand the power of going live — talking to people in real time, making them laugh, dancing, vibing, and turning ordinary days into mini-shows.

And then… the gifts started flooding in. Fans across the globe showered him with support, not just because he was funny, but because he was original — a true home-grown entertainer.

Suddenly, the boy from Oke Ogbere, who once wondered if anyone would care about his jokes, had now become a global sensation.

Every content, every live session, every appearance turned into a trending moment. People loved his confidence. His “street but smart” style. His unpredictable humour. His authenticity couldn’t be faked.

Today, he stands as one of Nigeria’s most influential digital entertainers — a reminder that no dream is too far, no background too small, and no platform too big for those who dare to be themselves.