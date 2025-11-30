Olmo Hits Brace In Barca’s 3-1 Against Alaves

Dani Olmo scored twice as Barcelona came from behind to beat Alaves 3-1 in their second match at the newly-opened Spotify Camp Nou and go top of La Liga.

Alaves midfielder Pablo Ibanez shocked the home side with a first-minute opener, poking home from close range on his 100th appearance in the division.

Lamine Yamal equalised soon after, firing into the roof of the net from Robert Lewandowski’s ball across the box.

Spain forward Olmo put Barca in front with 26 minutes played when he slotted into the bottom corner from Raphinha’s cutback.

In second-half added time, Olmo sealed the victory with a low finish past Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

The result means Hansi Flick’s side are two points clear at the top but rivals Real Madrid could return to the summit if they beat Girona on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

Barca have scored in each of their past 34 matches in La Liga (91 goals), which is their best scoring streak in the competition since February 2019 under Ernesto Valverde (37 matches, 99 goals).

They host Atletico Madrid in their next league match on Tuesday December 2 (20:00 GMT).