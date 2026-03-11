Oliver Enwonwu Launches Int’l Lecture Series In United States

Curator and cultural strategist, Oliver Enwonwu, has inaugurated a new international lecture series with a twocity tour in the United States, bringing his longstanding scholarship on modern art in Africa and postcolonial artistic identity to Stanford University and Florida International University.

The tour marks the first chapter of an ongoing programme of research-driven public lectures and institutional collaborations that examine modern art in Africa not as a peripheral movement within twentiethcentury art, but as a central intellectual and philosophical force within global modernity.

The lecture series began at Stanford University with a set of engagements organised collaboratively by the Department of Art & Art History and the Department of African and African American Studies.

As part of the visit, Enwonwu first gave a morning lecture to the “Modern Africa: Art & Decolonization” class, a course taught by Dr Joshua I. Cohen, Associate Professor of Art History at Stanford University.

He then delivered the evening public lecture, “Art as Resistance: Ben Enwonwu’s Vision for the Postcolonial African Artist,” held at the DAAAS Event Stadium, Building 80 (Main Quad).

The evening lecture explored Ben Enwonwu’s role as a pioneering figure of modern art in Africa and examined how his practice articulated a postcolonial artistic vision grounded in cultural self-definition.

It considered the ways in which he negotiated colonial and post-independence contexts, challenged inherited Western art historical frameworks, and positioned the African artist as both cultural worker and intellectual agent. The evening lecture was followed by a conversation with Dr. Cohen, who served as interlocutor for the event.

According to Kennii Ekundayo, a doctoral student in the Department of Art & Art History at Stanford University—and also the Teaching Assistant for “Modern Africa” course and facilitator of this event: “Oliver’s presence and his lectures here at Stanford were necessary because his work sits precisely at the intersection of many of the questions I care about as both a scholar and curator.

Beyond his own artistic practice, he has been deeply committed to sustaining and clarifying the legacy of Ben Enwonwu — a figure who remains foundational to any serious conversation about modernism in Africa.

By tracing both his and his father’s artistic footprints back to his grandfather, he also brings renewed visibility to histories whose documentation was eroded by the wiles of colonial invasion.

That kind of intergenerational stewardship feels especially urgent now, as contemporary African art enjoys unprecedented global visibility while the historical scaffolding that made this moment possible is often underacknowledged.”

The series continued on 26 February in Florida, where curator Ludlow Bailey, CADA International LLC, and the Public Humanities Lab at Florida International University hosted “An Evening with Oliver Enwonwu”.

There, Enwonwu presented “Decolonising Modernism: Ben Enwonwu, Spirituality, and the Politics of Representation”, a lecture that offered a nuanced and deeply personal exploration of his father’s work.