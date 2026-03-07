Curator and cultural strategist, Oliver Enwonwu, has inaugurated a new international lecture series with a two-city tour in the United States, bringing his longstanding scholarship on modern art in Africa and postcolonial artistic identity to Stanford University and Florida International University.

The tour marks the first chapter of an ongoing programme of research-driven public lectures and institutional collaborations that examine modern art in Africa not as a peripheral movement within twentieth-century art, but as a central intellectual and philosophical force within global modernity.

The lecture series began at Stanford University with Enwonwu’s talk, Art as Resistance: Ben Enwonwu’s Vision for the Postcolonial African Artist, hosted by the Department of African and African American Studies.

The lecture explored Ben Enwonwu’s role as a pioneering figure of modern art in Africa and examined how his practice articulated a postcolonial artistic vision grounded in cultural self-definition.

It considered the ways in which he negotiated colonial and post-independence contexts, challenged inherited Western art historical frameworks, and positioned the African artist as both cultural worker and intellectual agent.

The lecture at Stanford was followed by a conversation with Dr Joshua I. Cohen, Associate Professor of Art History at Stanford University, who served as interlocutor for the evening.

According to Kenni Ekundayo of the Department of African and African American Studies at Stanford University, who facilitated the event, “Oliver’s presence and his lectures here at Stanford were necessary because his work sits precisely at the intersection of many of the questions I care about as both a scholar and curator.

Beyond his own artistic practice, he has been deeply committed to sustaining and clarifying the legacy of Ben Enwonwu — a figure who remains foundational to any serious conversation about modernism in Africa.

By tracing both his and his father’s artistic footprints back to his grandfather, he also brings renewed visibility to histories whose documentation was eroded by the wiles of colonial invasion.

That kind of intergenerational stewardship feels especially urgent now, as contemporary African art enjoys unprecedented global visibility while the historical scaffolding that made this moment possible is often underacknowledged.”

The series continued on 26 February in Florida, where curator Ludlow Bailey, CADA International LLC, and the Public Humanities Lab at Florida International University hosted An Evening with Oliver Enwonwu.

There, Enwonwu presented Decolonising Modernism: Ben Enwonwu, Spirituality, and the Politics of Representation, a lecture that offered a nuanced and deeply personal exploration of his father’s work.

Through carefully selected archival images and artworks, Enwonwu traced the philosophical foundations of his practice, highlighting how spirituality, embodiment, and African epistemologies informed his vision of modernism.

Rather than positioning Ben Enwonwu merely as a participant in twentieth-century modernism, the lecture presented him as a critical architect of an African modernity rooted in Igbo cosmology, spirituality, and postcolonial cultural self-definition.

Following the lecture, Enwonwu engaged in public dialogue with Ludlow E. Bailey, reflecting on the cultural, philosophical, and historical foundations of modern art in Nigeria and Ben Enwonwu’s enduring influence on postcolonial artistic identity.

According to Bailey, “Enwonwu’s interpretation offered an important counterpoint to prevailing institutional narratives surrounding the current exhibition on Nigerian Modernism at the Tate in London.

While acknowledging the exhibition’s importance, he emphasised that Ben Enwonwu’s work must be understood within a broader African intellectual and spiritual framework — one that challenges Eurocentric art historical models and reframes modernism as a global, multi-centred phenomenon.”

These lectures formed the opening stage of a developing body of public scholarship dedicated to deepening understanding of modern art in Africa through archival research, lived experience, and critical dialogue. By bringing together curatorial insight, historical analysis, and institutional engagement, the series opens up new conversations around cultural memory, postcolonial artistic identity, and the wider histories that continue to shape its development.