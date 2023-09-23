Oliseh’s Resignation Stopped My Eagles Sojourn –Matthew

FC Zurich of Switzerland and Super Eagles midfielder, Ifeanyi Matthew, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the resignation of coach Sunday Oliseh after the ill-fated CHAN competition in Rwanda in 2016 contributed to the inability of some players who participated at the competition to continue their sojourn in Eagles. Excerpts:

It has been a fantastic season for you in Switzerland with FC Zurich, tell us about it?

I am grateful to God for everything, I have been at my best so far and it all boils down to hard work and following the coach’s instruction and this has helped me to be at the top.

Since the exit of Okocha, we have not really had a player with flair in the Super Eagles midfield with those coming most times giving flashes here and there, do you think you have what it takes to step into this position?

I strongly believe that I can contribute a lot to the Super Eagles. Austin Jay Okocha Okocha was a great player during his time in the Super Eagles. We all look up to him and other top midfielders while growing up, I am not Okocha, but I believe I can make the Super Eagles stronger.

Surely, we have so many great players in the middle of the park at the moment, but I can add my own quota to the team and help to achieve results. I just hope the chance to play for the Super Eagles will come soon.

There is a friendly game coming against Saudi Arabia next month, which is another chance for the coach to try new players and I am looking forward to the opportunity.

In 2016, you are one of the mainstays of the home-based Eagles under Sunday Oliseh and some of you already fringe players in the main team, would you say the resignation of Oliseh actually jeopardized your chances and others to cement places in the team?

Surely, I will say it affected some of us because the coach was comfortable with some of us and already looking forward to building the team around us. After he resigned, some of us had the opportunity to move abroad and continue our football journey which was a good one because the goals and aspirations of any player is to play abroad and for a good club at that.

2016 CHAN competition in Rwanda, Nigeria was cruising and needed just a point against Guinea in their last game to qualify for the next round, but it ended 1-0 against and the team eliminated. You are part of that team, what really happened?

Seriously I can’t really say what went wrong. We played against a team that packed the bus and despite that, we had so many chances to at least get a point if not the win especially in the second half, but I will say it was never meant to be because we actually hit the crossbar like three times and it was one of the most difficult days of my life as a player.

Can you tell us how it started for you as a footballer?

I started playing football at very tender age. I had a dream of playing at the highest level. My parents moved from East to the Northern part of Nigeria and I was encouraged by them to achieve my goals.

Most Nigerians parents all want their children to go to school, can you tell us about your educational background?

I am a college graduate and my parents are from Imo State but I was raised in the north.

You played all your footballing career in the North before moving to Europe, you are from the East, so why North?

Like I said, I was born in the East but my family moved to the North, I don’t know why because my parents didn’t tell me the reasons. So, all the time I was in the North, I was privileged to play for the major clubs in the state before traveling to Europe.

Can you tell us the clubs you played for in Nigeria before moving to Europe?

I started with Sardauna FC and later moved to El-Kanemi Warriors before Kano Pillars.

Kano Pillars, your last club in Nigeria, got relegated last season although they are back in the Nigeria Premier Football League, how did you take their relegation and promotion?

It came to me as a shock when I heard that they have been relegated because it remained one of the biggest clubs in the Northern part of Nigeria and the country as a whole, but I am happy that they are back to where they rightly belong. I just hope they have learnt their lessons and will make sure they didn’t not allow what happened to them again.

You have been in Europe for some years now, tell us about the experience and the difference between Europe and Nigeria league?

My experience in European football has been amazing. I started in Norway which is like a gateway to European football. If you see most Nigerian stars like Late Rasheed Yekini, Daniel Amokachi and others, they started from Norway to blossom.

I left for Turkey which was more competitive, with a lot of tactical teams and games played. Now I am in Switzerland which has been a different ball game entirely. So far, it has been a good experience.

What would you say has been the difference between Nigeria league and European league?

In Europe, the facilities are there unlike in Africa so there’s a big difference. Apart from the facilities, the welfare of players is paramount in Europe and other parts of the world which has helped most of us from Nigeria to get to where we are at the moment.

You have played with virtually all the national teams, U-17, U-20, and the CHAN teams can you tell us your experience?

My experience with all the national teams is unforgettable. I have achieved so much with U-17, U-20 and for the CHAN team. It was unfortunate that we didn’t go past the group stage in Rwanda in 2016 CHAN tournament.

What was your parents view about of your choice career as a young footballer?

Growing up, I had the support of my parents to play football because they realized that this was what I am good at. Most times, I will even skip classes just to play football, so when they saw my dedication and push to make it in football, they decided to let me be and that was how I continue with it as a career.

You already excelled with football; would you say you are fulfilled to have chosen football as a career?

In as much as I have achieved so many things playing football, I never expected what I faced. The truth must be said, football is much more difficult than we all look at it at the beginning.

It all started like a fun but it got to a stage that you will have to be away from your family, the injuries, the stress of traveling around and so forth, but I still thank God for everything and where I am today.

So, if you have not been a footballer, what would you have done?

If not for football, I would have probably been a businessman. As a proper Igbo man, the main thing from our side is business, so surely, I would have gone into business, but I am happy that my talent is already taking me to places.

Who is your role model in the game of football?

My role model is former Ivorian international and Manchester City, Yaya Toure. I love watching him play and I patterned my game just like him. I always watched him and see how I can be better than him as a footballer and as individual.

You have played in Nigeria, Norway, Turkey and Switzerland, if you are to pick a league and a club to go to next, where would that be?

I have always fancied the German league, the Bundesliga and the club I will love to play for there is Borussia Dortmund. This is a club with history and a fantastic team. I am looking forward to playing for them one of these days and at a point in my career.

Your best food?

My best food is rice and stew with fish.

You are married, what would you say marriage has done to you?

I will say it has made me a better person and marriage make me grow and see life in a different way because now I can’t be thinking about myself alone but about my family back at home.

Now, we are expecting our baby which will make me a responding father. Now, I will think about my wife, the baby and how to make them more comfortable, that’s what marriage will do to you as an individual.