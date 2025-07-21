New Telegraph

July 21, 2025
  Oliseh Loses Brother

Oliseh Loses Brother

Nigerian ex-international, Sunday Oliseh, has announced the death of his brother who he said died of malaria over the weekend.

According to the sensational footballer, Uche Levi Oliseh died on Thursday after a bout of malaria.

Taking to his X handle yesterday, Oliseh said the development has devastated him in a manner he has never felt before.

“Sadly I lost my brother, Uche Levi Oliseh on Thursday after a brief illness with Malaria fever. It hurts so bad, like I have never felt before.

I have over a million things that I would wanna talk, laugh and do with Uche but sadly I cannot anymore. Damn, Death is a real bitch,” he wrote on Sunday.

