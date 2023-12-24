Oliseh, Ighalo Condemn Absence Of Home-Based Players in Eagles’ List

Two former Super Eagles stars, Sunday Oliseh and Odion Ighalo, have both condemned the 41-man provisional list submitted by the National team coach, Jose Peseiro, after the gaffer left out home-based players from his team with only three goalkeepers making the list.

Speaking recently, the former National team coach, Oliseh said the list would have been acceptable if bulk of the players invited are all playing at the highest level in Europe. “If we had superstars like in the 90’s and early 2000’s playing at the very top world clubsides, champions league etc one could understand the absence of home- based players in a 41-man call- up,” he said.

“Haba, they just want to destroy everything that has to do with home-based in favour of football business, time we act.” In his own words, former Manchester United striker, Ighalo said it is not right to ignore all the players playing at home.

Ighalo said: “I don’t think it is right not to invite home-based players, this is a 41-man list, at least five to seven players should be on the list to encourage them, not inviting them means, you don’t focus on the league.” Peseiro recently submitted a 41-man list with only three players playing from the league, all goalkeepers.