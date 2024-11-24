Oliseh Hails Super Eagles Player, Lookman

Share

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria Head Coach, Sunday Oliseh has expressed his admiration for the remarkable abilities of Ademola Lookman, emphasizing the winger’s impressive progress and consistent performance.

Lookman was exceptional in his contributions on both the club and international stages throughout the 2023-2024 season.

His standout performance for the Nigerian national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was particularly noteworthy, where he played a crucial role by scoring three goals and providing one assist across seven matches.

In addition to his international success, Lookman made history with Atalanta by scoring a memorable hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final, solidifying his reputation as a key player in crucial matches.

This outstanding season has seen the 27-year-old former Leicester City player finishing an impressive 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, reflecting his growing stature in the world of football. As the 2024 Africa Men’s Player of the Year award approaches, Lookman stands out as the clear favourite, underscoring the significant impact he has made over the past year. His current season statistics further bolster his credentials; he has netted nine goals and provided five assists in just 14 matches for Atalanta, demonstrating his scoring prowess and playmaking abilities. In an interview with News Central, Sunday Oliseh said, “Ademola Lookman is a great player. What impresses me most about Lookman is his execution of the key qualities and attributes required for his position on the field. He consistently performs at a high level; he doesn’t simply execute them at an average of five or six out of ten. “Instead, he elevates his game, executing most aspects of his play at around 7.5 or even 8 out of 10. That’s why I regard him as a truly great player.”

