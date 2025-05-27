Oliseh Gets FIFA Appointment

Share

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has landed a new role with the International Football Association Board, IFAB.

Oliseh confirmed this appointment via his official X account yesterday. He wrote: “Thrilled to announce my appointment to the International Football Association Board (IFAB)!

“IFAB is the global guardian of football’s laws, responsible for determining the laws of football, shaping the beautiful game for players and fans worldwide. “Honoured to contribute to its mission!”

Oliseh’s appointment to the IFAB board will see the former Dortmund and Juventus midfielder work with some of football’s most influential figures, including legendary Arsenal boss, Arsène Wenger.

Wenger sits on the Football and Technical Advisory Panels and has previously worked with Oliseh within FIFA’s technical study group in recent years.

