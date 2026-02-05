Oliseh Criticises Turkish League Over Lookman Move

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has criticised a potential move to Turkey after Ademola Lookman rejected a switch to the Super Lig in favour of Atlético Madrid.

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has reignited debate over Nigerian stars opting for Saudi and Turkish moves, appearing to take a subtle dig at Victor Osimhen’s recent career direction.

Speaking on a recent podcast with veteran broadcaster Charles Anazodo, Oliseh was forthright while discussing Ademola Lookman’s high-profile switch to Atlético Madrid.

As he praised Lookman’s decision to remain among Europe’s elite, Oliseh’s remarks also reinforced his long-held view that top players risk stalling their careers by moving to less competitive leagues.

Sharing a clip from the podcast, Oliseh accompanied the post with a blunt assessment of Lookman’s decision:

“A move to Turkey would have been career suicide for Lookman.”

The Spanish Model

For Oliseh, Lookman’s move from Serie A to La Liga under Diego Simeone represents the perfect next step for a player in his prime.

Despite Simeone’s reputation for strict defensive setups, Oliseh believes the tactical challenges will elevate the Nigerian forward into a world-class talent.

“One thing this man is going to learn, he’s going to learn now how to play,” Oliseh said. “He’s going to get stronger and improve technically and tactically because the Spanish league has a completely different style of play.”

“It’s all about tactics, technique, and prepared schemes. Simeone leans more on the defensive side, but that doesn’t make him a bad coach.”

A Career-Killing Decision Avoided

Broadcaster Charles Anazodo echoed similar views, noting that Lookman’s experience in Italy has already equipped him for the tactical discipline required at Atlético Madrid.

Anazodo dismissed concerns that Simeone’s defensive system would curb Lookman’s creativity, arguing instead that it helps develop a more “all-round” player.

“I don’t buy the idea that it takes away his creative spark,” Anazodo stated. “What it does is it adds to his ability as a footballer. So you learn when to go forward, you learn when to come back and help your teammates in defending.

“It all bodes well for our football as Nigerians for the Super Eagles going to the next AFCON and hopefully qualifying for the FIFA World Cup as well.”

The conversation took a sharper turn when comparing Lookman’s move to alternatives that have recently tempted other Nigerian stars, most notably Victor Osimhen’s loan to Galatasaray.

“I must say a big congratulations to Lookman. Going to Turkey… I mean, that would have just killed his career. That would have killed his career,” Anazodo added.

Many fans see the comments as a continuation of Sunday Oliseh’s critical stance on top Nigerian talents moving to the Turkish Super Lig or Middle Eastern leagues while in their prime.

By labelling such moves “suicide,” the former national team captain has reinforced his belief that the Super Eagles’ success hinges on their stars remaining in Europe’s top five leagues.