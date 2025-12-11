New Telegraph

December 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Oliseh Clashes With…

Oliseh Clashes With Henry Over Salah

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, has openly disagreed with his former Juventus teammate, Thierry Henry, over recent comments the French legend made about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Oliseh and Henry played together at Juventus in the 1999/2000 season, but the Nigerian star believes Henry’s criticism of Salah does not reflect the true situation surrounding the Egyptian captain.

Reacting on his X page, Oliseh wrote that Henry “got this one wrong” and should try to understand Salah’s position better. “I like ‘Tété’. We played at Juventus together, but I think he is getting this one wrong! When will some people learn that it is not always about them?!” Oliseh said.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He further argued that Salah has been the key figure at Liverpool for almost a decade, similar to how Lionel Messi carried Barcelona for years.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Favourites Advance In Top Eight Masters Tennis Meet At Ikoyi Club
Read Next

FRSC Expresses Concerns Over 121,897 Unclaimed Driving Licenses