October 15, 2025
Oliseh Blasts Nigeria’s Football Culture, Cites Lack Of Accountability

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has taken a swipe at the prevailing football culture in Nigeria, saying the nation’s continued decline in the sport is a result of poor accountability, misplaced praise, and a weakening ambition.

In a candid critique of both fans and football institutions, Oliseh expressed frustration at what he described as the normalisation of underachievement, warning that such attitudes are slowly eroding the once-proud identity of Nigerian football.

“We should hold ourselves accountable. We are responsible to the Nigerian people,” Oliseh stated.

