Oliseh Blasts Eagles Over Lacklustre Show In Lesotho Draw

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, did not mince words as he criticized the performance of the Jose Peseiro-led team following their challenging 1-1 draw against Lesotho in the opening Group C fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Thursday.

In a surprising turn of events, the three-time African champions found themselves trailing against the Crocodiles, who took the lead at the packed Godswill Akpabio Stadium through Motlomelo Mkhwanazi in the 56th minute.

The Super Eagles managed to salvage a draw when Semi Ajayi equalized with a header from a corner kick in the 67th minute. Contrary to the expectations of many Nigerian football fans, the final result left the 151st-ranked Crocodiles with a well-deserved point on a rainy evening in Uyo.

Expressing his disappointment, Oliseh took to Twitter on Friday to share his thoughts on the unexpected outcome. He wrote, “Haba, will this nightmare ever end? Woke up to this shocker this morning. ‘Our home-based suppose dey beat Lesotho na! Dem even first score against us! The painful part is, no consequences for these national embarrassments.”

The sentiment echoes the frustration of fans who had anticipated a more dominant performance from the Super Eagles, especially on their home turf.