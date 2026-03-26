Olisa-Metuh: Juvenile Children Not Beyond Redemption

Founder and Executive Director of Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF), Mrs Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, has decried the absence of adequate care facilities for vulnerable children, warning that this is pushing them deeper into cycles of crime and incarceration.

Olisa-Metuh who spoke in Lagos at the two-day screening of of a film “Caged Bird,” a produced by her foundation in partnership with the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, said these children are not beyond redemption.

“What they need is structured rehabilitation, psychosocial support, and a safe environment that addresses the root causes of their actions. “Locking them up in prisons only worsens their situation and increases the likelihood of reoffending,” she warned.

According to the executive director, most of these children are victims of neglect, poverty, abuse, and systemic failure, factors, she said, often lead to their initial contact with the law.

“Without proper intervention, these conditions not only persist but also contribute to recidivism and, in many cases, forced reintegration into harmful environments,” she said. Olisa-Metuh announced that Legend Golden Care Foundation is actively working towards establishing a dedicated shelter for children in conflict with the law.