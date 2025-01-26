Olisa Judith: It Takes Hardwork, Dedication to Succeed in Content Creation

Share

Olisa Judith Chinonye is the hilarious social media content creator, popularly known as RealJudy. Aside being a content creator, Judy as she is fondly called, is an actress, and an influencer. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Real Judy speaks about what it takes to make it in the industry as a successful content creator, challenges and why standing your ground pays off at the end.

Which video was the big hit that got you the recognition?

I started Content Creation in January 2023. It was in that month where I made my first viral video. The video that announced me for the first time. It was on ‘the names of boys that would be receiving Valentine’s Gifts’ – I made and uploaded the video in January and it earned massive recognition.

It came as a shock to me because I didn’t see it coming. Apparently, it wasn’t the niche that I planned for myself. I wanted to be a proper skit maker, dropping skit videos. But then, the niche came and I had to uphold it.

I saw a video randomly from Gossip Mill where I saw a guy sharing similar content, and then I liked it, and I decided to recreate it with more spice, and with a costume. I decided to use a special costume to make the video and I made use of a special accent.

Before the video, I had about 5,000 followers and I posted the video on an evening, and by midnight, I got to 10,000 followers.

My followership continued to rise till now, and I have been consistent and thriving.

You don’t sound like you grew up in Lagos. You have this Igbo accent that can’t be ignored , especially when you are making your skits?

A lot of people don’t believe I was born in Lagos. I was born in Lagos and I can actually speak Yoruba. I have been featured in a Yoruba movie before.

I was born in Ogba, Lagos, before my father relocated to Ogun State, where my family house is currently located.

I am from Orlu Local Government in Imo State, Nigeria.

The Eastern accent came from my love for my culture. One time, I schooled in the East. I schooled in Logos International Secondary School, Awo-Omamma, Imo State, and I love the people there and the accent as well.

Each time I go to my grandma’s house for the holidays, I’m usually so drawn to and engrossed in the way they speak the Igbo language. I like the way they speak, and I just decided to put it into my content as a spice.

Schooling in the East at some point had an impact in my career because I was able to tap from my experience there and infuse into my content, which makes it outstanding and different.

Did you have your parents’ support when you started content creation?

Unfortunately, my Dad is not a Social Media Person. But my Mom is more involved in Social Media. She has always known I had this talent. I have always wanted to be an actress but my Mom always wanted her first daughter to be a doctor so badly. The Nigerian parent mentality.

So, she had no choice, seeing that the talent suddenly paid off. She could see I was adamant and determined to succeed at my passion and in my field.

They are actually excited and supportive at this point. It’s been amazing. It’s been good, and it has been God. It’s literally parted the way for me, and it has been special.

God has opened doors for me and given me opportunities that I never imagined to get or have. But honestly, I saw it coming. I knew I was going to be a public figure at some point but I never expected it to come fast.

When I started Content Creation, my niche was the male character. I used to play the male character. I used to disguise, and wear all the beards and the rest. I was so involved in that male character, I wanted to be the female ‘Brodda Shaggi’ – I wanted to be that girl that could play the role of a man so perfectly well. That is the niche I wanted to come out with.

I visited some content creators I knew that were already famous. I asked them for advice, to find out what I was doing wrong. There was a time I went to Lord Lamba’s house, to talk to him about this whole thing. He recognized my talent but he also told me that I shouldn’t be surprised that the line of content I was pursuing, wasn’t what would help me go viral eventually. He urged me to try other things, but I remained adamant.

When I tried that niche for the first time with the costume and the accent for the first time, I blew up so fast. It was like a shock to me. People were entertained, and they were engaging the video. I had almost 30,000 shares. It convinced me that being versatile is not bad after all.

God has been very good.

You had previous experience as a Television Presenter. Can you tell us about that?

Yes, I was. I used to be a Presenter for Startimes. I was a show host for a Program on Startimes in 2022. I worked with them for about a year. I am still a Presenter, and I am still going to give it a shot because I enjoyed being a presenter, hosting shows and events. I still have to retrace that. I am still trying to build my growth and my platform but I’m going to return to my roots

What challenges have you faced so far?

For me, I mind my business. Most times, I don’t give much insights about my lifestyle and my real persona online. It’s more about my content. For now, I stay on my lane.

There are a few challenges but I think I am not facing any of them because I love my authenticity.

There is this constant struggle to meet up. You have to be consistent. You have to keep doing that thing that people know you for. Be more creative, stand out, be versatile. You just have to keep the fire burning. It can be straining and exhausting sometimes.

Other times, you could have a creative block, whereby nothing is coming and you just feel overwhelmed by the pressure. It’s actually a challenge most times. To me, that is the only challenge. The consistency and follow up with your career and your content.

Originality is also essential. Being a content creator, there are some things you can no longer do, and places you can no longer go, and I really don’t bother about it that much. I don’t look at all those things, and I don’t exceed my capacity.

A couple of times, I have been confronted with talks of being perfect as a Content Creator but I try my best to ignore. These things can be very annoying and challenging.

I am a very hard nut to crack. I have seen a whole lot, especially more about my accent. A lot of people think I actually talk like that. Most times, when I’m trending, I go through the comment section and I see people bashing my voice with some negative comments.

Most times, I laugh it off. For me, it is very entertaining. It doesn’t break me. The comments are usually very entertaining, seeing people attack me for things that I am not. I’m not sure how to explain it but it is very amusing when people take the accent thing very seriously. It is comical. It’s not negativity for me.

What made you choose content creator as a career?

What made me start content creation is because I wanted a platform to showcase my acting skills, talents and range to the world, and I felt like Content Creation would be the best route for me.

Going from Producer to Producer would be very straining and they could take advantage of that. So, I just needed a platform where I could showcase this talent online through my brand. Instead of me going around, a lot of them would be reaching out. And a couple of producers have reached out to work with me, which brings me a lot of joy, because it can only be God.

For movies, I would still love to work with Funke Akindele, and some other major names. I want to build a platform for myself whereby I am able to go into acting. I am not going to stop Content Creation, but the prospect of going into acting is exciting.

What would you say is your biggest inspiration?

I am my own inspiration to be very factual. Because, I have not even tapped a quarter of my talent yet, to be honest. I love the entertainment space so much. I feel like it is a space where I excel 100 per cent.

Sometimes, I am even amazed by some of the things I do and the manners in which I execute them. But I am yet to fully tap into my full talent.

My background inspires me. The family I come from inspires me to excel, to do better in life, and take my future seriously.

When I came into the industry and started to gain limelight, it wasn’t easy because, I look better in person than what people see online. So, it was crazy that I had to learn the hard way. It almost felt like my colleagues wanted to take advantage of me, I’m not even going to lie.

When they see me, they applaud and use the premise of wanting to enhance or assist me, to get to me, and take advantage of me. I’ve been able to understand.

Whenever I have this conversation, I have a couple of people in the industry that open my eyes to these things because I get them a lot. So, being a famous content creator in this space is not easy because a lot of people will want to take advantage of you. They utilize different means to get to you.

It is crazy and it almost feels like nothing good comes easy. The space is actually very toxic. Everybody is selfish. You just have to be smart enough to hold your ground in the industry because what you see online is deep. The faces you see online coming out to be amazing are really not what they are. It is something else.

I feel like to excel and to thrive, you need to be very smart and skilled.

Funniest thing that has happened to you when creating content?

It’s a whole lot of things. Most times, I bite my tongue on set because it’s not that easy. It’s not easy trying to force out a voice. Sometimes, I cough and drink a lot of water trying to get the voice to sound really loud.

When I bite my tongue or twist my tongue, because it happens every time and I am used to it.

What do you consider as your biggest success so far?

The growth is a success for me. That, I am recognized for my talents and I stand out in my field. Once people hear my voice, they know it is me. It is an outstanding characteristic for me.

I am able to afford things and do more for myself as well. I got an apartment for myself on the Island this year and I got a landed property in Abuja.

I am looking forward to getting an automobile for the road for my birthday. I am able to afford a trip outside of the country for the first time.

I am not there yet. But summarizing it all growth is the biggest success for me.

Do you think you can marry someone from the industry?

No! But sometimes, it appears so, because most times, when I meet some of my colleagues, I see my energy matching, the humor that comes, the vibes.

But right now, I don’t think so. I don’t see myself marrying from the industry. I want a low-key man that supports me and is doing well for himself.

He must be fully supportive. He must be an ‘Odogwu’, intelligent and caring. He just has to be a spec, because I’m having enough stress already in the industry, and I just need a man that suits me.

Have you ever faced harassment of any kind in the industry?

Yes. Some of the harassment I faced were from some of my colleagues. Some are not in the industry. Some even came from people I look up to as father figures in the industry. They are the people that would want to take advantage of somebody in one way or the other.

You just have to be smart about it because once you start, that is how your news would continue to spread and haunt you forever. I would say I have been very careful in the industry. I love my reputation a lot and that has kept me in check

The ignorant ones have come to my DMs and warned me never call their names again, forgetting that I am creating content.

They’ve sent me an embarrassing Direct Messages (DM). Apart from all the useless sexual dirty talk, I wish I cannot recall, because I delete most of them.

Do you see yourself becoming a second wife?

No. I don’t think I see myself becoming a second wife.

Are you single?

I have a couple of guys that are on to me, but I am still observing. I am single at this point. I don’t know where to place it. I am still checking. You can call it a situationship, a talking stage. I am currently seeing somebody.

When the right man comes, I don’t think I will be single anymore.

What are your future plans for your career?

I want to make movies in the future. I see myself expanding in the movie industry. I want to explore businesses. I love businesses and making money. I want to expand, stretch myself and leave my comfort zone.

