Oleku: Mini iro, buba with modern twist

Every girl, lady or woman has a special love for the mini Iro and Buba, popularly known as Oleku.

This is because, this native outfit that originated from the Yoruba culture has a way of bringing out the ‘Girl’ in every women.

The wrapper, which is usually tied to stop above the knees has a way of making women look girly and charming at the same time.

Instead of the floor length wrapper, Oleku wrapper is tied with length above the knee or even shorter to flaunt beautiful legs. And the blouse, a little fitted to accentuate the curves.

In a modern twist to suit flashy style, mini skirts have replaced the short wrappers. And no, they are not mistakes. Fashionable ladies use the Aso-Oke to make skirts intended of wrappers. Easier to wear, than struggling with tieing wrappers.

Nothing gives Oleku the best fitting than a high heel shoe. Makes you feel on top of the world.

There is hardly any party or wedding ceremony this outfit does not make a grand fashion statement. It is also the trending staple style for Asoebi ladies for traditional weddings.

Oleku style gets better each day because it has moved on from Lace fabric to other classy fabrics like Aso Oke, George, Kente, Ankara and other choice fabrics.