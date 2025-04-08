OLEF: Experts To Proffer Solutions To Oil Industry Challenges

Share

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo and Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) Mr. Bayo Ojulari, are among notable stakeholders in the oil and gas industry that will proffer solutions to the industry challenges during the 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF).

Nigeria Council Chair, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Engr. Amina Danmadami, said SPE is poised to chart a resilient and inclusive energy future for Nigeria and beyond.

According to the statement yesterday, as the global energy sector continues to face mounting pressure to adopt more sustainable and environmentally responsible practices, OLEF 2025 aims to catalyze impactful discussions and actionable strategies around policy reform, technological innovation, and supply chain optimisation.

It added that the 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF), organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Main Auditorium, PTDF Tower, Abuja.

