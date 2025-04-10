OLEF 2025: AKK Gas Pipeline Project At 72% Completion – Ojulari

Share

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bayo Ojulari has revealed that the ongoing Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project was currently at over 72 per cent completion.

Ojulari made this revelation at the 2025 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF), organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria, on Thursday in Abuja with the theme, “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources and Policy.”

Represented by Executive Vice President, Upstream, Engr. Udobong Ntia he noted that energy sustainability was not possible without digital sustainability, even as he added that Nigeria’s passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021 remains a historic milestone that has repositioned NNPC Limited to compete and deliver value like never before with substantial investments in energy infrastructure.

He said: In alignment with Nigeria’s energy transition plan, which seeks to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, NNPC Limited has initiated several gas-led transition programmes s including the expansion of our Autogas programme targeting over 1 million vehicles through 2026.

“The completion of critical backbone infrastructure, such as the AKK pipeline, which is over 72% complete as we speak, first quarter 2025, and also the plan integration of green hydrogen feasibility studies into long-term strategy. Let me emphasize, energy security for over 200 million Nigerians is non-negotiable.”

The GCEO, who emphasized that the theme speaks directly to the current and emerging realities and challenges of the oil and gas industry, urged players in the industry to rethink the paradigm through which they power societies.

“In Africa, over 600 million people remain without access to electricity, a statistic that reflects both a development deficit and a glaring opportunity for energy inclusion. Here in Nigeria, oil and gas continue to represent over 85% of export earnings and contribute significantly to government revenue. Beyond revenue, our hydrocarbon wealth must now become a bridge to a broader, more sustainable energy future.

“Technology is no longer an enabler. It has now become a fulcrum. At NMPC Limited, we have embraced digital transformation not as a buzzword but as an operational imperative.

Digitization, automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics are redefining the entire energy value chain.

“Globally, upstream oil and gas companies are expected to invest over 30 billion dollars in digital technologies in 2025 current year alone, according to the Rise Start Energy. These technologies are not optional extras.

They are foundational to improving asset reliability, lowering lifting costs, and reducing greenhouse gas effects.

“At NNPC, we have embraced this reality with deliberate strategy. Our upstream subsidiary, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited, is deploying real-time reservoir monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven subsurface imaging to drive value and operational resilience.

“Our digital transformation roadmap is anchored on three core pillars. Intelligent automation, data governance, and cyber resilience. This is not just about efficiency. It is about future-proofing our assets and ensuring we remain competitive in a low-carbon world.”

Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmed Aminu, commended SPE for advancing and sustaining critical conversations around Nigeria’s oil and gas future through OLEF.

Represented by General Manager, Projects Department, Ifeoma Nwokike, he pledged PTDF’s continued commitment to “supporting initiatives like OLEF that drive innovation, empower professionals, and shape policies that will define the future of energy in Nigeria.

“Since 2015, PTDF has remained a consistent supporter of the OLEF, recognizing its strategic value as a platform for policy dialogue, stakeholder engagement, and forward-thinking discourse on energy development in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The annual lecture series, commemorating the historic 1956 oil discovery at Oloibiri, represents more than a celebration of our petroleum legacy- it reflects our collective aspirations for sustainable energy growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity building.”

Chairman, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Engr. Amina Danmadami noted that although

global conversation has tilted towards renewables, oil and gas would remain central to Nigeria’s economic stability, energy security, and industrial growth for decades to come.

She said, “The path to sustainability in our context is not one of displacement, but one of optimization leveraging technology to drive efficiency, tightening our supply chains, and creating enabling policies to enhance sector resilience.

Technology, whether through digital oilfields, reservoir optimization, AI-based predictive maintenance, or enhanced recovery techniques, continues to be a powerful enabler.

“With the right investments and strategic partnerships, these innovations can significantly improve productivity, reduce environmental impact, and enhance asset integrity. Policy plays a guiding role.

The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is a landmark reform, and we must continue to align our operations and investments within its framework to ensure sector transparency, efficiency, and

investor confidence.

“Equally, supply chain excellence must become a strategic priority. From local content development to procurement integrity and logistics optimization, a robust supply chain is vital for cost competitiveness and business continuity.

Today’s programme is structured to ignite practical discussions and generate actionable insights.”

