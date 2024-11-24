Oldest Catholic Priest In Nigeria, Oleghe Dies At 104

Share

The oldest Catholic Priest in Nigeria, MSGR Thomas Oleghe of the Diocese of Auchi on Sunday passed on at the age of 104 years.

A statement signed by Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Gabriel Dunia and made available to journalists said the Priest died at about 2.30 am on Sunday.

He said, “With gratitude to God for a life well lived on earth, I hereby inform you of the passage of the Rt. Rev. MSGR Thomas Oleghe the oldest Catholic priest in Nigeria as of today, to the great Beyond at about 2.30 am this morning on the 24th of November, 2024.

“He is the Diocese of Auchi. He died at the age of 104. May his lovely and gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Amen.

“We have resolved to celebrate his funeral on Wednesday, the 27th of November, 2024.”

