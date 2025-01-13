‘Oldest Bridesmaids’ Rises To No. 1 On Prime Video In Record Time

Share

A Nigerian movie, Oldest Bridesmaid has soared to the top on Prime Video in less than a week after its release. This milestone cements the movie’s position as a fan favourite and a must-watch for audiences around the world.

Produced by Daniel Cole Chiori for Mathew Afolayan Productions in collaboration with Achievas Entertainment Limited, Oldest Bridesmaid has captivated viewers with its heartfelt story, engaging characters, and themes that resonate deeply with modern audiences.

The film, directed by Stanley Obi, takes viewers on a humorous and emotional journey as three accomplished sisters navigate love, career, and family commitments, all while grappling with their youngest sister’s wedding.

Starring a stellar cast, including Jimmy Odukoya, Munachi Abii, Efe Irele, Rosaline Meurer, and Uche Nwaefuna, Oldest Bridesmaids is a delightful blend of drama, romance, and comedy.

Speaking on this milestone, producer Daniel Cole expressed his gratitude: “It’s an honour to see Oldest Bridesmaid connect with audiences in such a profound way.

The love and support have been overwhelming, and we’re thrilled to have reached No. 1 on Prime Video. This is a testament to the hard work of the entire cast and crew.”*

The film’s success on Prime Video underscores the growing global appeal of Nigerian cinema and storytelling. Oldest Bridesmaid is not just entertainment—it’s a reflection of the complexities and beauty of modern relationships, delivered with humour and heart.

Fans and new viewers are encouraged to join the celebration by streaming Oldest Bridesmaid exclusively on Prime Video. The film promises a captivating experience that has earned its place as a must-watch for 2025.

