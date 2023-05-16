Oldest Anambra Wooden Bridge Collapsed As Erosion Swallow Residential Houses

The residents of the Nawfia community, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, have cried out to the State and Federal Governments to rescue them after the Ezu Lake bridge collapsed and encroaching erosion that has eaten up residential homes.

The 12-year-old erosion menace according to the people is threatening to sweep out the entire community.

The traditional ruler of the town, HRH Igwe Ambassador Daniel Obelle, said the collapsed Ezu bridge and erosion threat has also caused economic hardship to the people of the town because they are cut off from other communities or move their goods and services freely.

According to the monarch, the lake needs to be cleansed, dredged, and have it as a natural fish pond, and other aquaculture and a tourist attraction center that can generate revenue for the town and the State.

“The Ezu Lake neglect and abandonment for about 12 years now is a result of the collapsed Ezu bridge that was constructed with woods in those days of the Colonia masters.

“The Old colonial road has also been damaged beyond repair sequel to the menace of erosion.

“We urge the State Government to reconstruct the bridge, and rehabilitate the Ezu road so that people will move freely and easily to do their business smoothly without hindrance,” he stated.

On erosion, he called for immediate attention adding that some villages are being threatened to the extent that two of the erosion sites have worsened to the extent that some buildings within them may cave in, in no distant time.

On his part the former Interim President General of the community, Chief George Okonkwo, “Erosion has been a very serious problem beyond”.

Commending the monarch for his selfless service to the community, Chief Okonkwo revealed that the worst hit is the Mgboko erosion site where the erosion started in the 1980s and has been there till date.

“I used to fetch water and firewood as a young school certificate leaver at the Mgboko erosion site. Then a construction company, RONASCO, owned by R.O. Nkwocha, used to do some palliative work there until it collapsed. It is still on till today.

“Houses are now under serious threat, each year it rains, it expands. The erosion menace is threatening also in Mmimi, Umunkwa, Umuezuru, and Eziakpaka. The government should intervene now as the threat has gone beyond the financial capacity of the community.

“It is expected that probably part of the ecological fund from the Feral Government should be used here to tackle the erosion menace. When the State Government team came to Nawfia, they visited Umunkwa and Mmimi villages where the erosion threat is still in the embryo stage, like a gutter, from where they will expand to deep gulley erosion if unchecked and then requires billions of naira to tackle.

