Old Wizkid Interview Resurfaces Amid Dispute With Seun Kuti

A past interview of Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has resurfaced on social media, sparking fresh conversations as his public disagreement with Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, continues to attract attention.
The resurfaced clip shows Wizkid firmly rejecting comparisons between himself and Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.
In the interview, the Grammy-winning artist described such comparisons as inappropriate, stressing that placing his name alongside Fela’s in the same context amounts to disrespect.
According to Wizkid, Fela remains a timeless figure whose influence transcends generations. He openly expressed deep admiration for the late icon, revealing that Fela’s image is tattooed on his body as a symbol of inspiration and reverence.
Wizkid credited Fela’s music, legacy, and cultural impact as major sources of motivation in his own artistic journey.
The singer emphasised that Fela’s contributions to music and activism continue to inspire him to strive for greatness and push creative boundaries, rather than compete with the legend’s legacy.
The interview has regained traction online at a time when Wizkid’s name has been linked to a heated exchange involving Seun Kuti, Fela’s son, adding new layers to the ongoing discourse among fans and commentators.
As reactions continue to pour in, the resurfaced comments have reignited debates about legacy, influence, and respect within Nigeria’s music industry.