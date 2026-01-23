Old Wizkid Interview Resurfaces Amid Dispute With Seun Kuti

A past interview of Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has resurfaced on social media, sparking fresh conversations as his public disagreement with Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, continues to attract attention.

The resurfaced clip shows Wizkid firmly rejecting comparisons between himself and Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

In the interview, the Grammy-winning artist described such comparisons as inappropriate, stressing that placing his name alongside Fela’s in the same context amounts to disrespect.