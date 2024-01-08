Old Video Of TB Joshua Conversing With Demon Surfaces Online

A few hours after the BBC investigative piece, some Nigerians dug up an old video of the late General Overseer Of Synagogue church, Pastor TB Joshua having a heated argument with Lucifer.

The old video made its way once again to the social media space following the investigative reports of BBC Africa about the man of God and how he allegedly abused ladies sexually amongst other offenses, which has caused a wave of reactions online..

Amid the investigative piece, Nigerians dug out an old video of TB Joshua allegedly having a heated argument with a supposed devil in his church during a deliverance session.

In the video, the supposed Lucifer was seen to be a woman who came to the late TB Joshua’s church during his deliverance session, stating that she came for revenge because the late pastor scattered her kingdom with prayers.

Watch the video below: