Old Video Of Davido Analysing Between Afrobeats, RnB Music Genre Surface Online

Following Afrobeat singer, Wizkid’s comment on Afrobeat over the weekend, Davido’s old video sharing his opinion on Afrobeat and RnB music genre surfaced online.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Wizkid in a series of posts via his Instagram story objected to being called an afrobeat artist.

The award-winning singer made this known while announcing the release of his new record and cautioned Afrobeat music lovers not to listen to it.

However, amidst Wizkid’s outburst, a throwback video of Davido being asked to distinguish between RnB and afrobeats resurfaces online.

Davido stated that R&B singers like Johnny Drille and Chike while claiming that some of his tracks are RnB.

Speaking further, the 30BG singer claimed that Afrobeats refers to African musicians rather than a particular genre or style of music. He also cited Odumodublvck, an African-born hip-hop musician who is classified as an Afrobeat artist despite being a straight drill artist. The original sound of Afrobeat was originated by Fela back in the day.