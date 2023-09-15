Old Tweets Of Ex-Marlian Signee, 6ix Alleging Naira Marley, Sam Larry Of Drugs, Mu*d*r Surface Online

Following the tragic death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, old tweets of ex-Marlian music label signee, 6ix claiming that Naira Marley and his crew members tried to kill him by giving him MDMA has popped up.

The ex-signee claims that he has been living in hiding ever since leaving the crew, he also claims that they made videos of him and tainted his fruit juice in order to trick his father into thinking he was “high.”

He added that Naira Marley and his groups murdered “Cashy” and “Dammy Richie” and covered it up. Now that he was alive, he claimed, he had to stand up to those who wanted to kill him.

He also claimed that Mohbad’s death was result from the involvement of Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and other members of the Marlian crew.

In other recent tweets, he asserted that his family has been concerned for his safety ever since he began tweeting about the alleged crimes.

Below are some archived tweets and conversations: