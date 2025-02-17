Share

An old tweet about Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko and Nollywood actress, Chika Ike from 2020 has resurfaced online amid his alleged marital troubles.

The resurfaced video of this tweet comes amid widespread rumours of a crisis in Nwoko’s marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

The tweet, posted by user @morris_monye, claimed that Nollywood actress Chika Ike had a long-standing relationship with Nwoko, dating back to 2012.

According to him, Ike was frequently seen at Nwoko’s country home near Onicha-Ugbo long before his marriage to Regina Daniels.

He wrote: “As far back as 2012 if you visited Ned Nwoko at his country home near Onicha-Ugbo, you would see Chika Ike around. She has always been his woman. It is the gospel truth. If you know Ned, then you will know this.”

However, while Nwoko has publicly denied recent allegations that Chika Ike had a child for him and was set to become his seventh wife, many netizens are now revisiting past claims about his alleged ties to the actress. Social media users have reacted with a mix of amusement and scepticism. Reaction trailing this post; @Ojay, wrote: “This is the future. We travelled for four years, five months, and four days to visit this post. Some prophecies may take a while, but they will surely come to pass. Take your flowers.” @ChiefOmaka joked: “I had to trek back from the future to show you guys how my shoe is now because of too much gossip I heard. This particular news made the timelines back then.”

