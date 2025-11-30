Old Students To Partner Lasg To Inspire, Mentor Students

President of the Alakoto High School Old Students Association (AHSOSA), Mr. Chukwudi Uche, has reaffirmed the group’s commitment to giving back to their alma mater and serving as mentors to the current students.

Speaking ahead of their reunion scheduled for Saturday, he described the visit as a “statement of hope, faith, and responsibility.”

According to him, returning to the school after many years brought back powerful memories and a renewed sense of duty.

“Personally, I left this school about 31 years ago,” he recalled. “The last time I visited, I looked at the young students and asked myself, ‘How do we impact these children?’ I remembered who I was back then, and I told myself the truth—these students are just like we once were.”

Uche emphasized that the difference between then and now is the presence of alumni who are willing to intentionally guide and mentor the younger generation.

“Our role as an alumni association is to show these students that there is hope,” he said. “Whatever the obstacles may be, they can be overcome.

It is one thing to tell them, but it is another thing entirely to show them. Seeing is believing.” He announced that some students will be present at the reunion on Saturday to witness the achievements and unity of the alumni.

“When they see us people who once sat in these same classrooms, they will understand that greatness is possible,” he added. Uche commended the Lagos State Commissioner for Education for his dedication and vision, as well as the Governor of Lagos State for supporting initiatives that uplift public schools.

“The commissioner had a vision, he shared it with the governor, and the governor embraced it. That is why we are seeing these developments today.”

He noted that in the past, alumni associations were sometimes seen merely as “remittance machines,” but the situation is changing. “This is the first time we are seeing an initiative like this, and it has come to stay.