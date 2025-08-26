Old Students Set To Celebrate 40th Graduation Anniversary

The 1985 Class of Command Secondary School, Ibadan, is making preparations to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their graduation.

A statement by the chairman of the organising committee, Simeon Meruwoma, announced that the celebration will be held from August 29 to 31 at Barracuda Beach Resort in Ajah, Lagos. This event is themed: ‘Building Relationships that Matter and Friendships that Last’.

The reunion weekend will commence on Friday with a meet-andgreet event, establishing a tone of nostalgia, camaraderie, and the rekindling of friendships. Alumni will occupy a designated section in the stands to support the teams, thereby reviving the school spirit reminiscent of their past experiences.

Other planned activities include football and volleyball matches, an old-school music and karaoke night, and interactive sessions.

Additionally, there will be an award ceremony to recognise distinguished alumni and a segment dedicated to honouring deceased classmates, scheduled on Saturday The celebration will culminate in a reunion gala on Saturday evening. “Each reunion presents an opportunity to relive the essence of our time at Command, the bonds formed, the lessons learnt, and the joy that influenced our development.