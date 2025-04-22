Old Students Pledge To Reinvest In School’s Legacy, Reignite Olivet Spirit

Share

Old students of Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, last week, returned to their alma mater with a promise to reposition and sustain the school’s legacy of excellence. It was the 80th anniversary and Founder’s Day celebration of the school, which took place on the school grounds.

The President of the Olivet Baptist High School National Old Students Associations, Dr Wale Okediran, said the school has, over the years, carved a unique niche as an epitome of excellence in academics, sports and humanity.

According to him, the school in the last 80 years has come to be known as a veritable reference point for inter-school academic competitions/projects, as well as sports in Nigeria.

He said: “Over the years, Olivet has made tremendous efforts to develop a balanced curriculum which nurtures the wholeperson and the development of each student.

“The school’s outstanding achievements in academics, sports, and leadership training fully demonstrate the success of this holistic approach to education.

“It is on record that through 80 years of development, great changes have taken place in our dear old school. “Apart from setting the pace in many aspects of educational pursuit in Nigeria, our school has produced many outstanding old students of whom we are proud.

“The number of students has largely increased while cadres of a younger generation of well-trained teachers have been replacing the older ones, and taking leadership positions in the school. “This has injected new vitality in and given new challenges, as well, to the growth of the school.

“Also noteworthy is the fact that Olivet has evolved from being solely dependent on government support to one that has enjoyed tremendous support from its old.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, also an old student of the school, has emphasised the need for a massive collaboration among all stakeholders to reform secondary school education in the country.

This was as he insisted that efforts should be put into ensuring that graduating students are equipped with relevant skills to meet modern day needs and challenges.

Hamzat, who was the guest speaker at the Fundraising and Award ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the school, noted that the nation’s education system was currently not evolving as the societal challenges it is meant to solve.

He, however, pointed out that no country could ever rise beyond the quality of its educational system, even as the Deputy Governor described secondary education as the cornerstone and training ground of leadership and “the phase where a sense of responsibility is introduced and entrenched.”

Hamzat further identified major barriers to ensuring a futurefocused secondary education system to include outdated curricular, infrastructure decay and collapse of established cultures, values and ethics of the old days’ schools that set them apart as great citadels of learning and character formation.

He also listed some of the values as resilience, accountability, civic consciousness, and the discipline required to lead selflessly and courageously.

He stated: “We need to rethink, reinvest and re-imagine secondary education, as this must be the new chamber of leadership formation and innovation lab to foster environmental and entrepreneurial mindsets to lead Nigeria’s renaissance.

“The essence of the Olivet Baptist High School’s 80th anniversary celebrations is to showcase its generational impact as seen in the multi-dimensional contributions of its products to national socio-economic development.

“As we celebrate Olivet’s 80- year legacy, we must recognise that its greatest achievement is not in the number of students it has produced, but in the quality of leadership, service, and societal transformation those graduates have delivered.”

