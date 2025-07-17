Old Students Of St Augustine’s Celebrate 40th Graduation Anniversary

The 1985 set of St. Augustine’s Comprehensive High School, Ayede-Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State (SACHSO), is set to celebrate 40 years since graduating from the historic institution, which will mark its 50th anniversary in September 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Steve Oludare Akinyele, JP, FCA, President of the 1985 Set, and made available to the media on Thursday by the set’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Segun Ayoola.

According to the statement, the anniversary celebration will take place from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27, 2025, and will feature a series of reflective, impactful, and celebratory events.

The programme will kick off on Friday with the unveiling of the set’s anniversary project within the school premises, presentation of gifts at the school’s valedictory service, a prize and awards ceremony, and a friendly novelty football match in the evening.

Saturday’s highlight will be a keynote lecture by Professor Sesan Fabamise of Afe Babalola University titled “Entrepreneurship: The Bedrock of Human Capital.” This will be followed by a moment of reflection and various social and networking activities.

The celebration will climax on Sunday with a grand thanksgiving service at the school’s Alumni Hall.

Notable dignitaries expected at the event include renowned medical expert Professor Vincent Bamigboye, Worldwide President of the SACHSO Old Students’ Association, and HRH Oba (Sir) Michael Oluwole Ademolaju Adugbole III, OON, KSJ, JP, the Oloye of Oye Kingdom, among others.

As part of efforts to give back to their alma mater, the 1985 Set will present a ₦2 million legacy project the tiling of the Alumni Auditorium to the school.

The 40th anniversary promises to be a memorable reunion marked by reflection, reconnection, and celebration of friendship and legacy.