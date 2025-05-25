Old Students Mark 41st Reunion, Laud Alma Mater

Share

The President of the Comprehensive High School, Ode Irele, in Ondo State, and one-time Commissioner for Education and Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Remi Olatubora (SAN), has commended management and staff of the school for caring for the needs of the students and their dedication to their duties.

Speaking at the reunion of the 1984 set, tagged “COMPRO 84 SET,” along with her classmates, also lauded the school for its developmental projects, even as they reminisced on the impact the school has made on their lives.

On the team of the old students was a Director at the Ministry of Education, Akure, Oloyede Akinbuwa (General Secretary), a lawyer, Ilesanmi Adeyanju, Bobola Akinboyewa, Shenbote Malomo, Afolabi Orukotan, Tunde Orunkotan, Remi Akindunsoye, Pst. Shadrach Jacob.

Dr. Olatubora appreciated the school authority, led by the school Principal, Mr. Patrick Olokuntoye, for building the future generation to achieve a better society.

The Principal, Patrick Olokuntoye conducted the President and his mates round the school compound to see the area of assistance the association can render to the school, after the old students were warmly welcomed by the Biripo cultural group of the school and words of encouragement were given by the Presidents and other old students to the students of the school.

On behalf of the old students, Olatubora promised to get back to the principal with a view to assisting in the school’s areas of need. The event climaxed with a Thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church Cathedral, Ode Irele, for Thanksgiving, attended by some seniors and junior students with their former teachers.

