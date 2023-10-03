Old Students Donate Classrooms To Ogun School

Old Students Association of Christ Apostolic Grammar School (ApolloGrams), Iperu Remo, Ogun state has donated a newly renovated block of four classrooms and offices to the school.

The old students who are 98 sets of the school also handed over freezers, washing machines, generators and dryers to some of their teachers.

The donations were made at the 25th anniversary and reunion party of the 92/98 set of the school.

Handing over the items, the chairman of the 92/98 class set, Armstrong Akintunde said the gesture was done to appreciate the quality education acquired from the school.

According to him, the solid education given by the school has assisted them in navigating the journey of life.

Akintunde said, “We all know the impact of early education usually given by the primary and secondary school in the life of an individual and I want to say that the quality of education we all received while at our great school, Apolo Gramms has really helped us to be who we are today.

“In a way, we can’t separate our greatness from this school and that is why we have deemed it fit to have a get-together 25 years after our graduation.

“We want to see what we can also do to move the school forward because we know that the humongous challenges in the education sector should not be left to the government alone. We all should see it as the point of duty, especially as old students to give back to these schools that played very significant roles in what we have become today”.

He appealed to his mates to join forces with him in adding greater values to their former school.

Also speaking, the former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Orisalade Adetunji Taiwo lauded the old students for deeming it good to come around and see how to add value to the school.

Taiwo who is also the National President of the Old Students Association, said, “The government can’t do everything, I want to commend the efforts of the sets that are celebrating this year, both the old students and the parent-teacher associations all have their roles to play in developing education in our society”, he said

The Principal of the senior section of the school, Mrs Onasanya who could not hide her joy over the thoughtfulness of the old students, said that their donations for the progress of the school were unprecedented praying to the Almighty God to continue to bless them all and preserve them for greater service to humanity.

Onasanya said “I am so happy seeing this happening during my time, the projects you have donated are so magnificent, I am happy that this happened during my tenure, the building has four classrooms and, offices among other things that you gave for the use of the school. My sincere prayer is that the Almighty God will continue to watch over you all. We are really grateful grateful”.

In his remarks, Ebi of Idena, Iperu Remo, Oba Lukman Adebambo Salami said “I am happy to witness this historical event today, every year, this school usually have projects commissioned, I appreciate the organisers and the President of the old students, the government can’t do all, the classrooms we are having here now are for the benefits of our students, I give them kudos.

“This is however, not the only school in this community, I encourage other old students across various secondary schools to emulate this kind gesture which will no doubt help to add greater value to our education sector”.