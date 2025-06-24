Old Students Decry Death Of Infrastructure In Unity Schools

Share

Old students of Molusi College, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, under the aegis of Molusi College Old Students’ Association (MOCOSA 71-75) Set Alumni have decried the dearth of infrastructure in Federal Government Colleges, or Unity Schools nationwide.

This is as the association ex- pressed regret that the infrastructure deficit is adversely affecting the delivery of quality of education, learning outcomes and products of students being produced in the schools.

Against this backdrop, the association is therefore seeking urgent intervention by the government in the nation’s education system in order to improve the quality of learning delivery.

Worried by the level of rot and decay in infrastructure and facilities, especially in governmentowned schools, the MOCOSA 71-75 Alumni has commissioned a multi-million naira newly constructed borehole, with a generator donated to the school, as well as a fully renovated Corper’s Lodge and other facilities provided as part of the several impactful legacy projects the association has carried out in the school.

The gesture is also part of the association’s commitment to the overall development of the school through consistent intervention towards improving the level of infrastructure in order to make the learning environment habitable and conducive for the students.

Speaking at the 50th anniversa- ry (Golden Jubilee) of MOCOSA 71- 75 Alumni of leaving school, which took place on college’s premise, the Set Chairman, ACG (rtd), Alhaji Abdulwaheed Popoola, described their reunion as an eventful gathering of the boys and girls that met some 55 years ago, who have now become grandpas, grandmas and elder statesmen and women of repute. “That was 55 years ago during the tenure of the then Principal of the school, Late Chief Samsa Balogun.

We are here today to witness this August and a unique occasion, which is not by our power but with the mercy of God,” he stated. On the borehole project, Popoola said: “The borehole project that we are commissioning today to mark our golden jubilee anniversary of our exit from the school, is a welcome development that promotes the growth of our dear school. It is also in line with God’s direction.”

In his remarks, the 71-75 Set Pillar of the college, Chief Thomas Adu, reflected on the journey of the Set as teenage students at Molusi College in the early 70s, who have today become seasoned professionals and respected elders. He also relived the values they were taught, the experiences they shared, and the importance of supporting education development for future generations.

Adu, however, lamented the rate at which the quality of education is fast declining in the country, saying the current downturn of the nation’s education system is an indication that Nigeria has lost it in all ramifications.

According to him, during their days at the college, the passion to come out of the school with good grades was the priority of every student’s dream, but today there is no more passion for hard work, as teachers are only concerned about the extra money they could make from the teaching profession.

He said: “In fact, what has changed is commitment on the parts of the teachers, on the parts of the government and the parents, as well. The wish of parents in those days was to actually get their children the best of education notwithstanding whatever it would take.

But, these days, people are taking shortcuts to everything. “Unfortunately, the teachers want to make additional income by engaging in trading at the detriment of their teaching job in school, and they no longer put their minds in what they are doing because all they want is to make ends meet.

“In those days teachers could not and were not allowed to sell clothes or any items in the school environment, except teaching. You cannot be teaching and be selling markets at the same time. Teachers obeyed the rules and regulations. Teaching period is 24 hours in a week.

You would ensure that you do the 24 hours diligently; it is not that you would have to find one thing to do instead of their normal teaching duty.” The high points of the event were goodwill messages by the MOCOSA Global President, representatives of the school authorities and dignitaries, who commended the 71-75 Set for the unity and impact on their alma mater.

At the ceremony were the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of MOCOSA & MOCOSA Pillar, Prof Ayo Ogunye; Principal of the college, Mrs Felicia Folasade Banjo; the Chairperson of the 50th Anniversary Planning Committee, Mrs Abitayo Tele Waridi and other members of the set, among others.

Share