Old Students Association Demands Suspension Of Teacher Accused Of Rape

The Old Association of Ebenezer Grammar School (EGSA), Abeokuta, Ogun State, where a teacher was arrested for alleged rape has called for the immediate suspension of the teacher, Lateef Olaniran.

Olaniran, a Mathematics teacher was on Saturday arrested by the police and officials of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, for allegedly raping two young girls within 24 hours.

But, the National President of the school’s Old students association, Tajudeen Olori while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday said, the rape victims were not students of the school contrary to reports making rounds on social media.

Olori who frowned at Olaniran’s act described the suspect as an absentee teacher whose erratic behaviour had been previously reported to the state government through the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

He lamented that Olaniran’s act had put the school in bad light in the public eyes, adding that the alleged rape offence was not committed within the premises of the school.

Olori said, “It is unfortunate that Lateef Olaniran, is a teacher in our alma mater, but all his acts in this case of rape are personal and have nothing to do with the school. He committed those acts far away from school.

“There is no form of student harassment and intimidation in EGSA neither is there any form of sexual abuse.

“We have always encouraged our students to be bold and speak up in the face of perceived attempts of harassment and or intimidation.

“We urge parents of the students in EGSA to remain calm and be rest assured of the safety of their children in the school and our hostel.

“EGSA of today is a school of high morals and educational standards and will continue to produce good leaders for our society and Nigeria at large.

“We would like to request immediate suspension of Lateef Olaniran pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“We also humbly request that Lateef Olaniran is not returned to EGSA at the conclusion of the investigation and even trial. He cannot regain the confidence and cooperation of staff and students anymore.”