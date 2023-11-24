Old Seminarians Bemoan State Of Hopelessness In Nigeria

Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria (OSAN), on Friday in Abuja, at its 2023 Convention, bemoaned what he described as the state of hopelessness in Nigeria.

In his keynote address at the convention, Dr Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu lamented that the situation in contemporary Nigeria was that of hopelessness and helplessness of the citizens following the multifarious problems facing the country.

According to him, as worrisome as the situation is, it didn’t happen in a vacuum as alarm bells signalling the situation, rang for several years without needed proactive measures taken by relevant authorities.

He said: “The theme for this convention which is “Building our Fraternity for Prosperity “is good but must extended to the Nigeria society that is in a state of hopelessness and citizens helplessness.

“In doing that, we need to add more values to the society and serve as role models in whatever positions we find ourselves.”

Earlier in his speech, the President of OSAN, who is also the Clerk of the Senate, Barrister Chinedu Akubueze, said that Nigeria was bedeviled by self-imposed vices occasioned by a lack of collective sense of patriotism, which according to him, ordinarily, should emphasize love for the nation rather than undue recourse to ethno-religious cleavages and clannish leanings.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Akubueze said, “The Nigerian society is bedevilled by self-imposed ills. occasioned by our lack of collective sense of patriotism which, ordinarily should emphasize love for the nation rather than undue recourse to ethno-religious cleavages and clannish leanings.

“Here in OSAN, we are set to chart a new course of national consciousness aimed at cementing the bonds that hold us together as Nigerians rather than the dissimilarities that tend to tear us apart.

“Our sense of fraternity is one that recognizes the fact that we are of diverse ethnic extractions, yet bonded together by a common heritage, a scenario that has helped in fostering love, camaraderie and collective sense of responsibility and purposefulness within our rank and file.

“Of course, we have no doubts whatsoever that OSAN is an Association whose future prosperity is guaranteed, a brotherhood of likeminded individuals whose members would, within the next few years, seize the opportunities open to them to advance their wellbeing as well as that of the larger Nigerian society.

“To actualize our dreams within a record time, all hands must be on deck. We must pull resources together, both human and material in order to create a prosperous and glorious future.”