Old School Night/Recognition Award Excites Yinka Rythmz

US-based musician, Yinka Hassan, popularly called Yinka Rythmz is delighted to be rewarded with an award for his contribution to the music industry in Diaspora.

The Apase of West Coast was given an award as Outstanding Musical group at Old School Night/Recognition Awards 5.0 put together by 11th Media Global Concept in Dallas, recently.

The Oluomo of Texas said he is humbled by this recognition and will continue to put Nigeria’s name in a positive light.

“I am humbled and grateful for the recognition bestowed upon me during the OLDSKOOLNIGHT 5.0 in Dallas Texas among Kings and Queens in the Nollywood and movie industry,” he said.

“Thank you so much, Yeye Amuludun and 11th Media Global Concept, for taking a chance on me. This honorary recognition inspires me to continue to pursue my passion with even greater enthusiasm. I appreciate it more than words can express.”

Yinka Rythmz also appreciated his fans, supporters and family for their support.

He added: “This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and love of my family, my friends, and all my ever-winning Teamsomebody. Thank you for this stage of honour and for always inspiring me to continue striving towards excellence.”